Sasse involved in investigation into delayed National Guard deployment at Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sen. Ben Sasse spoke Friday with CBS This Morning, reiterating his stance that President Trump incited the mob that attacked the Capitol on Wednesday “by his constant addiction to stoking division” and said the president “was flagrantly disregarding his oath of office.”

Sasse said he will consider whatever articles the House moves to address the president’s conduct.

The senator also said he is involved in an investigation into why the National Guard wasn’t deployed for hours while the Capitol was being attacked.

“The National Guard wasn’t deployed for hours as the House was being taken over,” Sasse said. “The Capitol, the House, and the Senate were being taken over by these violent thugs. The National Guard wasn’t being deployed. We need to know why that happened. They were ultimately deployed, but where was the president in that process?”

The president, in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, said he “immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.”

