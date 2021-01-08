Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Fog and clouds control our weather right into and through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some patchy dense fog is out there once again this morning but it likely won’t cause too many issues. After we warm a little bit we’ll likely see that fizzle. The clouds aren’t expected to go anywhere though so that will limit our warming to a high near 30.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Areas of fog will likely fill back in overnight as temperatures cool a bit and that fog and the clouds will be tough to shake again Saturday. There is the potential for the clouds to break some on Sunday so we’ll hope for the best!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There are some warmer days ahead next week due to sunshine breaking through. That should accelerate the melting of the snow that is left with very limited chances of adding more. Click here for the latest 10 day forecast.

