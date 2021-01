OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several officers responded Thursday night to a neighborhood in the southeast part of the city where someone was barricaded in a home.

One person was taken into custody.

About 12 OPD vehicles are at the scene, including a K-9 unit.

ACTIVE SCENE: About 12 OPD squad cars here at 8th & Pierce. Officers used their speaker to alert whomever is inside this White House, that they’d use a K9 to get them out. This is all I have confirmed right now. pic.twitter.com/bSQAaC5mWx — Lauren Melendez (@LMelendezNews) January 8, 2021

LIVE: Stand-off at 8th and Pierce south of Old Market in Omaha. Posted by WOWT 6 News on Thursday, January 7, 2021

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.