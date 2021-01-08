Advertisement

Omaha’s number one blood supplier is low and in need of donors

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it comes to donating blood perhaps the Red Cross comes to mind but there’s another vital supplier and they are in critical need.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is the number one supplier of blood to Omaha’s major hospitals and right now they describe the supply as dangerously low.

They are still trying to catch up from a massive dip in donations this summer when COVID forced them to cancel community drives. Those have since started back up with safety precautions in place.

Now, they turn to the public for some much needed help. They’re sitting on less than a three day supply of blood for all types.

“Blood can be used for 42 days but we’re not seeing anywhere close to reaching that,” said Kari Lundeen, Community Outreach Representative at Nebraska Community Blood Bank. We’re really looking at it every day to find out our blood supply levels. There can be a traumatic accident and somebody might need lots of units of blood and wipe the shelves. So we need blood donors every day to continue to refresh that supply.”

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is also part of Operation Warp Speed. The federal program more wildly known for its focus on developing a COVID vaccine has also discovered treatments.

As we know now, people who have COVID may carry valuable antibodies. That is something they are testing for here until the end of the month.

