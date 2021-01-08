Omaha woman gives birth while in COVID-19 coma

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman describes her experience falling into a coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and all while she was expecting a baby.

It was a scary and confusing time for Tiere Scott White.

“Kind of looking around like…what’s this, what’s going on here,” she said.

White is now a mother of 9. While she was pregnant, she went for a routine checkup in early October. Her blood pressure was high, and she tested positive for COVID-19.

“When I got those results, I went home, and I quarantined myself. So, I didn’t know I had it when I was pregnant obviously. So, I came back for 36 hours was all and then I was back.”

She said she went back to the hospital because she had trouble breathing. According to the CDC, the risk of having COVID grows higher with pregnant women – especially with respiratory complications.

Once back at Methodist, she fell into a coma.

“I don’t remember the whole process. I just remember walking into the emergency room and then I opened my eyes and it was mid-November,” said White.

And while in the coma for 33 days, White says she almost lost her life.

“I apparently flatlined two times. Because of my lung capacity, my breathing. Twice…so it was because of my breathing really. COVID complications.”

But she survived and had her baby 8 weeks early while still in her coma. She says her newborn already has the COVID antibodies.

“Absolutely fine. She was born 5lbs 5oz. She’s happy healthy and whole, and great and spoiled. They really spoiled her while I was away.”

COVID, a coma, two flatlines, and she beat all the odds while having a newborn. Although she’s in the process of re-learning how to walk, she says keeping a good mindset is important.

“I mean I’m not gonna lie sometimes I get down and out especially at night when I’m laying here. Just having those struggles here and there about going to sleep and all that but aside from that yes positivity is the key. You have to remain happy and positive to try to get through it all,” said White.

White says she was able to come home on Christmas Eve. She is now using a walker for short distant walking.

