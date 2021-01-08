Advertisement

Omaha Police officer struck on JFK Highway 75

By Kevin Westhues
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer working the scene of a crash on Highway 75 was struck Thursday evening.

A man has been arrested, accused of hitting and seriously injuring an OPD officer with his car.

Police tell 6 News the officer was helping with lane closures related to an accident on the John F. Kennedy Freeway near F Street.

According to police, 29-year-old Christopher Guy of Bellevue was unable to stop his car behind the officer’s cruiser. He allegedly swerved to avoid hitting the cruiser, hitting the officer instead.

OPD says Guy had shown signs of impairment and had a blood-alcohol content of .305. He was booked for driving under the influence.

The officer is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround residence in southeast Omaha
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
White SUV damaged in 3-car accident
3 adults, 1 child injured in Millard head-on collision
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 25th Amendment a ‘distraction’; Trump not to blame for U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Omaha's traffic lights project
Omaha's traffic lights project
Gov. Ricketts on 25
Gov. Ricketts shares thoughts on 25th Amendment
Man gets a new heart after 5 years
Heart transplant recipient
Update: woman dead in early morning crash
34th & Martin crash
In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the...
Russia: 7 die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia