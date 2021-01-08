Omaha Police officer struck on JFK Highway 75

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer working the scene of a crash on Highway 75 was struck Thursday evening.

A man has been arrested, accused of hitting and seriously injuring an OPD officer with his car.

Police tell 6 News the officer was helping with lane closures related to an accident on the John F. Kennedy Freeway near F Street.

According to police, 29-year-old Christopher Guy of Bellevue was unable to stop his car behind the officer’s cruiser. He allegedly swerved to avoid hitting the cruiser, hitting the officer instead.

OPD says Guy had shown signs of impairment and had a blood-alcohol content of .305. He was booked for driving under the influence.

The officer is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.