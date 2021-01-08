Advertisement

Marijuana legalization among slew of bills proposed at Nebraska Legislature

Marijuana Generic
Marijuana Generic(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A number of bills were introduced on Day 2 of the 20201 Nebraska Legislative session on Thursday.

Included in those bills is a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis for those older than 21, brought forth by Senator Justin Wayne. Also, a push to move to a ‘winner takes all’ Electoral College system in Nebraska, brought for by Senator Julie Slama.

143 bills were introduced in total, including:

LB18, sponsored by Seward Sen. Mark Kolterman, which would change provisions relating to equivalent employees and qualified locations under the ImagiNE Nebraska Act;

LB40, sponsored by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, which would adopt the Nebraska Rural Projects Act;

LB43, sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen, which would provide for election of election commissioners and eliminate certain deputy positions;

LB52, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, which would provide for immunity for injury or death resulting from COVID-19 exposure;

LB64, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom, which would change provisions relating to the taxation of Social Security benefits;

LB69, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Jen Day, which would adopt the Student Loan Repayment Tax Credit Act;

LB72, sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, which would provide for sale of alcoholic liquor not in its original package;

LB76, sponsored by Peru Sen. Julie Slama, which would change apportionment of Nebraska’s electoral college votes;

LR2CA, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, which would amend the Nebraska state constitution to legalize cannabis for persons twenty-one and older and to require legislation; and

LR11CA, sponsored by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, which would amend the Nebraska state constitution to require enactment of a consumption tax and prohibit certain other forms of taxation.

A full list of the proposed bills can be found here.

