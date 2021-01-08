Advertisement

Man killed in apartment fire identified

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man killed in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning in Lincoln has been identified.

Kendrick Carr, 37, was killed in the fire at Salt Valley View Apartments, according to authorities.

It happened a little after 2:30 a.m. near 14th and Old Cheney. LFR said crews found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. After making an entry, they found Carr, who was pronounced dead minutes later.

LFR said smoke detectors were sounding when firefighters entered the apartment and the fire was contained to the kitchen. Investigators said there was a burnt pot on the stove and it’s not clear how long the fire had been burning.

Fire Investigator Hasenjaeger and officers with the Lincoln Police Department are determining a cause.

Investigators said the cause of death at this time is unknown but an autopsy is being performed on Thursday morning. However, investigators said there are no immediate signs of foul play.

No other residents of the building were displaced.

The last fire that resulted in a fatality was back on December 5th, 2018, just over two years ago.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Bacon, Fortenberry respond to push for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist
Omaha man suffers head and chest injuries after getting hit by snowplow

Latest News

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround home in southeast Omaha
Local experts weigh in on the decision to block Trump from social media pages.
Local social media experts weigh in on Trumps social-6:30PM
Nebraska health officials are trying to get creative when it comes to answering vaccine...
Vaccine questions- 6:30PM
The first shipments of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine arrived at Nebraska hospitals Monday morning.
Nebraska health officials host Facebook live to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa has announced he is resigning on Thursday. Marc...
U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Southern District resigns