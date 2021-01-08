Lincoln man arrested after hours-long standoff Wednesday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man following an hours-long standoff that started late Wednesday afternoon.

It all began around 4:45 p.m. in the area of 36th and Van Dorn, after police received a call of a man in the area threatening someone with a hatchet.

Arriving officers located the suspect in the driveway of a home holding an incendiary device, police said.

LPD said the man poured gasoline around his home and threatened to light it. From there, officers evacuated neighbors and continued trying to negotiate with the man.

Officers worked to defuse the situation and persuade the suspect to surrender, but he refused to comply and continued to make threats towards officers.

SWAT teams were eventually called to the scene, and around 8:45 p.m., the man was taken into custody. Police say less lethal weapons were used to take down the suspect. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and eventually arrested.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man was taken to a local facility for treatment and will be lodged in jail upon release.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue were also at the scene, with fire inspectors and bomb technicians also on hand. LFR’s Hazardous Device Unit used a bomb robot to check the home the home believed to belong to the suspect. It’s unclear if any bomb threats were made by the suspect, or if anything was found inside. Police say LFR did assess the safety of the home the man was inside.

The Nebraska State Patrol was also on hand to assist LPD with the incident. The entire incident lasted just over seven hours.

