Advertisement

Hamburg sees new businesses pop up after Heartland Flood damage

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new year is ushering in hope for one flood-stricken town. Hamburg, Iowa was devastated by the historic flood of 2019, but 2021 is looking up.

A few months ago, a handful of historic buildings were torn down due to flood damage.

But as the old buildings came down, this specialty coffee shop was opening up. One of its owners was born and raised here.

“You know I’ve been through the flood of ’93 I was alive for that - 2011, so a lot of bad stuff. With this last one it was real bad – devastating,” said Hayes.

Josh and Kayti Hayes opened the shop in October determined to help this town come back.

“Hamburg needed something, so it’s kind of cool to be able to come back and do something like that,” said Hayes.

Establishing a new business on the historic main street.

“It’s very sad to see all these buildings go down. I’ve lived here all my life.” This coffee shop is a sign of better days ahead.

“To see Josh and Kayti come in it’s very encouraging. Hopefully, it will set an example for other businesses to come in,” said Phil Kuhr.

And that’s exactly what’s happening. A golf simulator is opening across the street and closer to the interstate a dollar store. And next to the city hall, are plans for a new hotel. Phil Kuhr has been managing Stoner Drug for decades and says the more the merrier.

“If you’ve got choices, they come to town to do this, ‘oh, yeah I’ve got to stop over at the drugstore, or I’ve got to stop over at the coffee shop’, so it brings people into town,” said Kuhr.

Another major factor in Hamburg’s come back is the plan to raise the nearby levee. The public works director says those details still need to be worked out.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround residence in southeast Omaha
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
White SUV damaged in 3-car accident
3 adults, 1 child injured in Millard head-on collision
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 25th Amendment a ‘distraction’; Trump not to blame for U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Omaha's traffic lights project
Omaha's traffic lights project
Gov. Ricketts on 25
Gov. Ricketts shares thoughts on 25th Amendment
Man gets a new heart after 5 years
Heart transplant recipient
Update: woman dead in early morning crash
34th & Martin crash
In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the...
Russia: 7 die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia