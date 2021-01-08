Hamburg sees new businesses pop up after Heartland Flood damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new year is ushering in hope for one flood-stricken town. Hamburg, Iowa was devastated by the historic flood of 2019, but 2021 is looking up.

A few months ago, a handful of historic buildings were torn down due to flood damage.

But as the old buildings came down, this specialty coffee shop was opening up. One of its owners was born and raised here.

“You know I’ve been through the flood of ’93 I was alive for that - 2011, so a lot of bad stuff. With this last one it was real bad – devastating,” said Hayes.

Josh and Kayti Hayes opened the shop in October determined to help this town come back.

“Hamburg needed something, so it’s kind of cool to be able to come back and do something like that,” said Hayes.

Establishing a new business on the historic main street.

“It’s very sad to see all these buildings go down. I’ve lived here all my life.” This coffee shop is a sign of better days ahead.

“To see Josh and Kayti come in it’s very encouraging. Hopefully, it will set an example for other businesses to come in,” said Phil Kuhr.

And that’s exactly what’s happening. A golf simulator is opening across the street and closer to the interstate a dollar store. And next to the city hall, are plans for a new hotel. Phil Kuhr has been managing Stoner Drug for decades and says the more the merrier.

“If you’ve got choices, they come to town to do this, ‘oh, yeah I’ve got to stop over at the drugstore, or I’ve got to stop over at the coffee shop’, so it brings people into town,” said Kuhr.

Another major factor in Hamburg’s come back is the plan to raise the nearby levee. The public works director says those details still need to be worked out.

