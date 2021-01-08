Advertisement

Group of Omaha Police officers prepare for presidential inauguration

This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.(Source: CNN)
By John Chapman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers once again were invited by the District Of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department to participate in this year’s inauguration.

Captain John Sokolik is one of 13 officers making the trip to Washington, it is the fifth time Omaha Police have been invited to help with security at the inauguration.

Captain Sokolik says with the deadly riot that took place at the Capitol earlier this week, working security at this year’s inauguration will be a bit more concerning.

“Oh, I suppose so yeah yeah I think everybody’s on guard,” said Sokolik.

“The officers that we selected are part of a group that is specially trained to handle crowd situations,” said Sokolik. “The preparations for this extend back into the early parts of last year so we’ve been working on building this group to go to DC for the better part of nine months.”

Captain Sokolik says there will be an increased police presence at this year’s inauguration.

