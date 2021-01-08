Friday Jan. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 363 new cases, 9 new deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Nine new deaths were reported. Six women ranging in age from their 50sto their 90s and three men over the age of 80 have passed away. The total number of deaths in the county is now 318.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 55,615.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 33.8%, with 2,612 new cases from 7,738 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 27%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy, with 324 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 103 beds available.

A total of 37,695 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 241 COVID-19 patients, with 72 receiving adult ICU care, 23 awaiting test results; 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

This week, vaccinators at our employee clinic began distributing the second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to our staff while others continue to receive their first dose. Here's a firsthand look at the energy and hope inside the room: pic.twitter.com/Ku7B1YscRZ — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) January 8, 2021

Lancaster-Lincoln County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced two people who died from coronavirus on Friday.

The deaths include a woman in her 80s who lived in an assisted living facility and a man in his 80s who was hospitalized.

In total, the county death toll is now at 167.

On Friday, the LLCHD reported 201 COVID-19 cases. This brings the community to a total of 23,973 cases.

Officials say the cases numbers from Friday include a small number of cases from yesterday that were not reported until this morning.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.