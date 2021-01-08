Advertisement

Former Lincoln television reporter sentenced on sexual assault charge

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Lincoln television reporter was sentenced on charges of attempted sexual assault on Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court.

Zach Worthington, 25, a former reporter at KLKN Channel 8, entered a no-contest plea to the sexual assault charge in October, and was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday.

Worthington must serve a minimum of 18 months, and an additional 18 months of probation after his release.

Worthington was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault but pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.

Worthington was arrested in October 2019 when he arrived at the police station to cover a media briefing.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said she slept at Worthington’s home on or about October 1, 2018. She said that after repeatedly telling Worthington she did not want to have sex, she woke up as he was raping her, according to the court records. The victim said she immediately got dressed and left.

Investigators said Worthington made several admissions about the assault via text messages and controlled phone calls with the victim.

