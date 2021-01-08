Facebook bans President Trump indefinitely from its platforms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg cutoff President Trump indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram Thursday; citing Wednesday’s violence in the Capital evidence Trump will use the platforms to the disrupt peaceful transition of power.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is calling on other social media companies should to follow suit.

“I think we’ve seen the danger of not doing that. The danger of not taking that action,” said Murphy Wulfgar, Associate Director of the ADL’s Plains Region, noting Trumps rhetoric should have been stopped long ago. “Like our CEO said yesterday, this kind of bookends Charlottesville. These are echoes of the past that clearly our government officials haven’t learned from.”

A Communications expert at UNO points out it is tough to know exactly how much, is too much on social media.

“What happened yesterday didn’t just happen from the president’s speech in Washington. he’s built that over years,” said Dr. Chris Allen, professor at UNO’s School of Communication. “It’s so difficult to say, ‘Oh, no that speech cant can’t be be allowed because we didn’t know four years ago,’ and we still don’t know today what the tipping was.”

The professor also noting this is not a First Amendment issue; social media companies can ban whomever, whenever they want.

“Facebook, and Twitter, and all of those social media, including TikTok and Instagram. If we think of those as sort of private communication networks there’s nothing that says they have to allow any sort of communication and they can just cut the whole thing off,” said Dr. Allen.

In the meantime president Trump is the one cut off; for how long is up in the air.

