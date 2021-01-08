Advertisement

Douglas County COVID-19 deaths misreported on Nebraska dashboard

Ohio County has had 21 COVID-19 related deaths as of Dec. 8.
Ohio County has had 21 COVID-19 related deaths as of Dec. 8.(AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mistake in reporting Douglas County COVID-19 deaths led to a spike in Thursday’s report on the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, a DCHD spokesman said Friday.

In his update Friday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that 92 of the state’s more than 100 COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had come from Douglas County, and that the state was looking into the cause of the spike.

A spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department told 6 News on Friday that “human error” caused the spike as a list of deaths from the state of people who had at one time tested positive for COVID-19 attributed the virus as a cause of death when it wasn’t.

According to the spokesman, COVID-19 was never listed as a cause of death on “a number of” those reported deaths, but they were mistakenly entered into the state surveillance system as such.

“In Douglas County, deaths are only reported as COVID-19 -related when the attending physician or the county coroner lists COVID-19 as the primary cause of death or as a contributing cause of death and there is a positive COVID-19 test on record,” the spokesman said in an email to 6 News.

DCHD is working to correct the error.

DCHD said the error did not affect data shown on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround residence in southeast Omaha
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
White SUV damaged in 3-car accident
3 adults, 1 child injured in Millard head-on collision
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 25th Amendment a ‘distraction’; Trump not to blame for U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Saturday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 494 new cases
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
Gov. Ricketts update on COVID vaccines
gov. pete ricketts on COVID vaccines
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time