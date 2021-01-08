Douglas County COVID-19 deaths misreported on Nebraska dashboard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mistake in reporting Douglas County COVID-19 deaths led to a spike in Thursday’s report on the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, a DCHD spokesman said Friday.

In his update Friday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that 92 of the state’s more than 100 COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had come from Douglas County, and that the state was looking into the cause of the spike.

A spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department told 6 News on Friday that “human error” caused the spike as a list of deaths from the state of people who had at one time tested positive for COVID-19 attributed the virus as a cause of death when it wasn’t.

According to the spokesman, COVID-19 was never listed as a cause of death on “a number of” those reported deaths, but they were mistakenly entered into the state surveillance system as such.

“In Douglas County, deaths are only reported as COVID-19 -related when the attending physician or the county coroner lists COVID-19 as the primary cause of death or as a contributing cause of death and there is a positive COVID-19 test on record,” the spokesman said in an email to 6 News.

DCHD is working to correct the error.

DCHD said the error did not affect data shown on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

