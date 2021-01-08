David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and fog stick around into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mainly cloudy skies and patchy fog prevailed once again across the area today, keeping temperatures rather cool. Highs only topped out in the low to mid 30s around the metro, with some areas not climbing above freezing. Skies will remain cloudy though the evening, with patchy fog developing overnight. Temperatures will slowly slide back into the mid 20s, which combing with some fog could lead to a few slick spots by Saturday morning.

Foggy conditions likely linger through the mid-morning hours before starting to thin out. However cloudy skies will stick around all day long, keeping temperatures from moving much. It’s possible that we remain stuck in the 20s all day around the metro, which highs only around 29 or 30 degrees. Fog may try to fill back in Saturday night, but should not be quite as prevalent into Sunday. Cloudy skies are still expected for most of the day, but clouds may thin a bit by Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

We finally break the cloudy, foggy and chilly pattern on Monday as clouds thin out and we see more sunshine return. Temperatures should bounce into the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday, with mid to even upper 40s possible Wednesday and Thursday. The warm up should help to melt off what is left of our snow cover. Conditions should remain dry through at least Thursday, when a cold front moves through the area. A light rain/snow mix is possible, but minimal impacts are expected at this time. Behind the front, temperatures don’t move much with highs still in the upper 30s and low 40s to end next week.

