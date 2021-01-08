Advertisement

Coming Soon-You Can’t Stop the Music!

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an effort to help support music students in our area , WOWT will be showcasing their talents during our 6:30pm Newscast (A portion of one entry will be chosen each week to feature). Music students can submit videos showcasing their own material for a chance to be featured on our newscast. Whether it’s a solo, small group, or instrumental performance, we’d love to hear it! Check back Monday, January 11th for more details on how to enter.

