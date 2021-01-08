Advertisement

CHI Health says COVID reinfections are rare, but real

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sick with the virus twice. While not common; it is happening and not just among a specific group of people.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan of CHI Health’s Infectious Disease department said, ”We’re actually seeing patients who are symptomatic five months later and they are testing positive.”

Vivekanandan has seen a handful of patients who were sick in April and May become sick for a second time and some of them aren’t able to stay home and recover.

“Some of these patients have actually come back to the hospital and had to be admitted again,” she said.

The reinfections aren’t high and there hasn’t been much research.

”Natural immunity - we don’t know how long it lasts. If I had COVID -19 infection, I don’t know how long those antibodies will stay in my body to protect me from another infection.”

Nebraska Medicine doctors do report anecdotal cases, but none proved or tested.

Because the onset of double infections is newer than the virus itself Vivekanandan points to what we already know as our most useful tool to prevent this.

”Continue to wear those masks. Hand hygiene, social distancing until at least 70-80 percent of us are vaccinated,” she said.

They absolutely do but the records are nowhere near as extensive or organized as regular covid infections.

What we do know - according to that doctor is COVID cases tend to peak every 6-8 weeks so there is a chance for another surge and we cannot afford that.

