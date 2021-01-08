Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Saint Thomas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was an all-time performance for Millard North forward Saint Thomas. On 19 of 26 shooting, he scored a career-high 48 points against Bellevue West. It wasn’t just his ability to put the ball in the basket, Saint delivered a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Saint’s previous career high was 30 points, which he set a couple of weeks ago. His game has significantly improved this year after a very busy offseason. Thomas and many of his teammates were in the gym the day after the state championship game and didn’t miss a day all summer. He has also grown two inches to 6′7′'.

Millard North is ranked inside the top 20 nationally according to MaxPreps with an 11-0 record.

