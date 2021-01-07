With a ton of pace No. 5 Creighton beats Seton Hall 89-53

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a very strong complete performance, No. 5 Creighton beats Seton Hall 89-53. The Bluejays are fifth in the coaches poll, seventh in the AP poll. The Pirates came in winning seven of eight games but they were no match for the Jays. Creighton improves to 5-1 in the BIG EAST for the first time since 2016-17.

Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 in the first half, Denzel Mahoney added 14, and Marcus Zegarowski scored 11. Pouring in 89 points, the Jays returned to the pace they enjoy, on a night where they made 59% of their field goals and 54% from distance. It’s a fifth consecutive win for the Bluejays.

Creighton outscored the Pirates 52-27 in the second half. They also dominated the early part of the game going on a 13-0 run following a 4-4 tie. After building that 17-4 lead Seton Hall cut it to seven points multiple times, but never closer.

Creighton returns Saturday, again at CHI Health Center when they St. John’s at 11 am.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.