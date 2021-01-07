Advertisement

With a ton of pace No. 5 Creighton beats Seton Hall 89-53

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a very strong complete performance, No. 5 Creighton beats Seton Hall 89-53. The Bluejays are fifth in the coaches poll, seventh in the AP poll. The Pirates came in winning seven of eight games but they were no match for the Jays. Creighton improves to 5-1 in the BIG EAST for the first time since 2016-17.

Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 in the first half, Denzel Mahoney added 14, and Marcus Zegarowski scored 11. Pouring in 89 points, the Jays returned to the pace they enjoy, on a night where they made 59% of their field goals and 54% from distance. It’s a fifth consecutive win for the Bluejays.

Creighton outscored the Pirates 52-27 in the second half. They also dominated the early part of the game going on a 13-0 run following a 4-4 tie. After building that 17-4 lead Seton Hall cut it to seven points multiple times, but never closer.

Creighton returns Saturday, again at CHI Health Center when they St. John’s at 11 am.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Bacon, Fortenberry respond to push for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist
Omaha man suffers head and chest injuries after getting hit by snowplow

Latest News

NCAA Ball
Preseason volleyball poll predicts more success for Nebraska and Creighton
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Dalano Banton #45 MBB vs Michigan Pinnacle Bank Arena
Huskers game at Purdue postponed
Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt #5 Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska...
Cam Taylor-Britt to return for another season with the Huskers
Millard South came from behind to win another Metro Tournament.
Patriots come back to win Metro Tournament