U.S. attorney’s office vows to prosecute any Nebraskans rioting in D.C.

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office put any Nebraskans participating in riots at the nation’s Capitol on notice, vowing to prosecute them “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Calling Wednesday’s violent actions in Washington, D.C., “an intolerable attack on a fundamental institution of our democracy,” Joe Kelly, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska, joined acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in condemning the riots.

“If parties elsewhere planned to go to DC and commit crimes of violence then there may be a way to prosecute them either in the state that they come from or in DC. Probably both,” says U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

In the statement posted on Twitter, Kelly said anyone who traveled from Nebraska to D.C. “to commit violent criminal acts” will be prosecuted.

“Our attorneys are sworn to uphold the Constitution and the law, and we will do so,” Kelly said in the statement.

