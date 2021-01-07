Advertisement

Thursday Jan. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 382 new cases, 2 new deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two new deaths were reported. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s have passed away. The total number of deaths in the county is now 509.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 55,252.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 33.8%, with 2,612 new cases from 7,738 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 27%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy, with 293 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 73% rate with 91 beds available.

A total of 37,324 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 241 COVID-19 patients, with 72 receiving adult ICU care, 23 awaiting test results; 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Jan. 6 COVID-19 update
Jan. 4 COVID-19 update
Jan. 3 COVID-19 update
Jan. 2 COVID-19 update
Jan. 1 COVID-19 update
Dec. 31 COVID-19 update
Dec. 30 COVID-19 update

