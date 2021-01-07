Advertisement

Three Rivers Public Health finalizing vaccination plans for those 75 and older

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Right now, health departments across the state are working on plans to get those 75 and older vaccinated.

Hundreds of people have been calling into Three Rivers Public Health looking to get the vaccine.

Instead of calling, officials are asking those 75 or older to fill out an online survey.

“We’ve had over 1,300 people respond,” says Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Executive Director.

Once the questions are answered, those in that age group will be able to be put on a waitlist to get vaccinated.

There’s no need for those who don’t have access to the internet to worry.

They will still be able to get the vaccine once it is available.

“This is just for pre-planning purposes only to allow us to know what this might look like,” says Uhing.

There’s no exact time frame for when the group will be able to get vaccinated.

It will all depend on when front line workers and other first responders have all received the vaccine.

Leaders at Three Rivers Public Health say they are going to try out something new for the clinics once phase 1 B starts.

“We are going to start to do some drive-thru clinics. With the new variant strain, we want to try and keep people as healthy and safe as we can,” says Uhing.

Leaders with Three Rivers Public Health say they need people to be patient as they finalize plans.

But they say the overwhelming response highlights how important the vaccine is to the community.

“I think it goes to show that our most vulnerable from the beginning are the ones that we really need to be careful with and they finally see some light at the end of the tunnel and they are excited,” says Uhing.

Governor Ricketts says it could be two to three weeks before residents 75 and older get the vaccine.

The Douglas County Department of Health says they are working with local pharmacies to get a plan in place, as well.

