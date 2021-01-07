South Omaha house explosion cause still undetermined

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department has reported that the cause of the house explosion in South Omaha that took place in early December is still undetermined.

The explosion took place the morning of December 8, killing three and injuring one.

According to the release, there was a natural gas release inside the house which was ignited, but by several possible sources. An ignition source could be a furnace, pilot light on the water heater, electrical, etc.

Additional examination is needed.

The Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit has declared the deaths of Theresa Toledo, Angela Miller, and Alexander Toledo as deaths-unknown.

The owner of the home, Theresa Toledo, filed a domestic abuse protection order against her 27-year-old grandson Alexander Toledo days before the explosion. She was concerned for her safety and “afraid he will start my house on fire.”

“I need Alex out of my house now before he destroys my house or harms me,” she wrote in the filing. “The drugs make him crazy.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.