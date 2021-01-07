Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Lingering snow early then clouds and cold air win out

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few light snow showers are traveling west and out of the area early this morning. They’ll try to leave a thin layer of slush and slick spots on roads that are untreated. Watch for those out the door today.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Cloudy skies win out the rest of the day limiting our ability to warm much at all. Highs near 35 are likely in the metro with a light east wind.

Clouds will hang on tonight and be very tough to shake through Friday and into the weekend. That will result in lows in the mid 20s and highs in the lower 30s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Warmer days are ahead next week with highs in the 40s likely by the middle of next week!

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Bacon, Fortenberry respond to push for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist
Omaha man suffers head and chest injuries after getting hit by snowplow

Latest News

Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and chilly conditions stuck in place
Clouds and chilly conditions stuck in place
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha - Wednesday Afternoon
David’s Evening Forecast - Light wintry mix continues tonight with little snowfall accumulation