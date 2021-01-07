Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Lingering snow early then clouds and cold air win out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few light snow showers are traveling west and out of the area early this morning. They’ll try to leave a thin layer of slush and slick spots on roads that are untreated. Watch for those out the door today.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Cloudy skies win out the rest of the day limiting our ability to warm much at all. Highs near 35 are likely in the metro with a light east wind.

Clouds will hang on tonight and be very tough to shake through Friday and into the weekend. That will result in lows in the mid 20s and highs in the lower 30s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Warmer days are ahead next week with highs in the 40s likely by the middle of next week!

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.