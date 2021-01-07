Reynolds lifting Iowa crowd limits on sports, events Friday

DES MOINES (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new proclamation Thursday lifting all spectator limitations imposed on sporting events and recreational activities, including high-school sponsored events.

The updated public health measures go into effect Friday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The state will still require that face masks be worn in indoor or outdoor areas when six feet of social distancing is not possible for at least 15 minutes.

Reynolds extended all other public health measures, which will remain as-is through Feb. 6.

