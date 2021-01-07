Reynolds decries D.C. riot but says many believe vote ‘not valid’

DES MOINES (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has condemned the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol but remains sympathetic to unfounded assertions questioning the integrity of the presidential election.

On Thursday, Reynolds told reporters the attack was unacceptable and that those responsible should be prosecuted. But she says it’s a concern that half of the electorate doesn’t believe the election results and that something should be done to address that.

Reynolds has been a staunch advocate of President Trump. She hasn’t criticized him for encouraging supporters before the attack, and she only acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory after Congress certified the electoral results.

Nearly 100 people gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday to support the president and express opposition to the Electoral College count that will certify his election loss to Biden.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said Wednesday the peaceful rally in the state Capitol rotunda drew about 90 people at its height and then dwindled to about 40 people.

The protesters had informed Capitol security about their plans to hold the rally. Two groups attended with one focusing on prayer while another was more vocal, chanting USA-themed slogans and singing patriotic songs.

There was no destruction as occurred during hours of chaos caused by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

