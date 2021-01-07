Advertisement

ProBLAC, Omaha reach settlement agreement on Farnam Street march lawsuit

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A settlement agreement was filed Thursday between the City of Omaha and ProBLAC on a lawsuit regarding the Police Department’s response to one of this summer’s protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

According to a joint release from the city and ACLU of Nebraska, if the settlement is accepted by the court, it would change enforcement training as well as tactics used during protests.

Under the terms of the settlement, the city and OPD would dismiss pending charges against anyone at the Farnam Street protest march in July and ProBLAC members would withdraw claims of excessive force and unlawful arrest.

The agreement also establishes conduct rules for future protests.

“From the start, our plaintiffs’ goals were to defend their rights and protect future protests. This agreement achieves meaningful progress on both fronts,” said Adam Sipple, ACLU of Nebraska legal director.

In the settlement, Omaha Police have agreed to ensure that all OPD personnel are properly trained regarding First Amendment rights and practices as well as any new revisions.

OPD will be also trained on new and old practices regarding the use of chemical agents, wearing proper police identification, and verbally responding to those wanting to know their name and badge numbers.

All OPD policy revisions, procedures, general orders, and special orders will be made public, according to the agreement.

“I am pleased we were able to reach an agreement and set a positive tone for the start of 2021. When common ground can be reached, everyone benefits,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said.

The terms of the agreement would be enforceable for two years.

Court meditation begins on Dec. 7.

