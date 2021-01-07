Advertisement

Omaha Police officers to assist with Biden inauguration security in D.C.

The U.S. Capitol is seen from the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(GIM)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thirteen Omaha Police officers are heading to the nation’s capital later this month to serve on the protection detail team for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

An OPD spokeswoman said Thursday that the officers will join about 3,000 police from local, state, county, and federal agencies across the country. All will be federally deputized as U.S. Marshals in order to serve as uniformed members of the detail.

Department has assisted with the security and crowd control at the Presidential Inaugurations since 2005, the spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Bacon, Fortenberry respond to push for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist
Omaha man suffers head and chest injuries after getting hit by snowplow

Latest News

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround home in southeast Omaha
Local experts weigh in on the decision to block Trump from social media pages.
Local social media experts weigh in on Trumps social-6:30PM
Nebraska health officials are trying to get creative when it comes to answering vaccine...
Vaccine questions- 6:30PM
The first shipments of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine arrived at Nebraska hospitals Monday morning.
Nebraska health officials host Facebook live to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa has announced he is resigning on Thursday. Marc...
U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Southern District resigns