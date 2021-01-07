Omaha Police officers to assist with Biden inauguration security in D.C.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thirteen Omaha Police officers are heading to the nation’s capital later this month to serve on the protection detail team for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

An OPD spokeswoman said Thursday that the officers will join about 3,000 police from local, state, county, and federal agencies across the country. All will be federally deputized as U.S. Marshals in order to serve as uniformed members of the detail.

Department has assisted with the security and crowd control at the Presidential Inaugurations since 2005, the spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.