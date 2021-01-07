Omaha Police make arrest after citizen reports man with gun

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by the Omaha Police takes a man into custody after a citizen told officers he had a gun.

It ended at the 72nd Street bridge over the Papio Creek.

Police say around 12:45 p.m., officers were sitting at the Walmart just south of 72nd and Pacific when someone told them about the man with a gun.

Officers followed the car as it left the Walmart parking lot and headed north on 72nd Street.

“Saw the party in the car dump what they thought was a weapon. After a short pursuit the car crashed here,” said Lt. Steve King, with the Omaha Police.

A cruiser was almost hit in the pursuit.

Police say they did find a gun nearby. The man was taken into custody after he took off running.

No one was hurt in the incident.

