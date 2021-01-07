Omaha Mayor Stothert turns in signatures for reelection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Mayor says she’s ready to do the job for four more years.

This morning, Jean Stothert submitted 1,500 signatures to the election commissioner.

One-thousand valid signatures of registered Omaha voters are needed to be on the ballot.

The two-term, first female mayor says she wants to see a number of projects she started – completed.

“In 2020, I don’t think we ever expected to have to deal with a pandemic and COVID with protests and riots and we helped the city through all of that – and we fared much better than most cities across the United States. Our budget will be balanced and that is something that kept me up at night,” said Stothert.

Stothert says some of the unfinished business she wants to see through includes the 200-million-dollar road project to keep the city from in her words: “chasing its tail” over potholes, the downtown renovation, and the development of Crossroads.

The primary is on April 6th.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.