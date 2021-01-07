Nebraska Medicine’s front lines receive second COVID-19 vaccine dose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine’s front line healthcare providers received the second dose of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

Excitement, relief, and a sense of progress were all things medical staff reported feeling following their second doses of the vaccine.

They also spoke with 6 news about what people can expect.

Mild body aches was the common factor for the first and second dose of the vaccine, according to medical staff with CHI Health.

Nursing Supervisor Amanda Clanton, E.R. Nurse Heidi Darty and Pulmonary Physician Dr. Adam Highley were included in the first round of frontline workers to receive the COVID vaccine on December 14.

They’ve now received their second dose and want people to know they are proof it is safe.

“We vaccinate small babies, we vaccinate children and even though the research hasn’t come about on this vaccine with children yet, the concept of vaccination and preventative medicine is not something new. Most people take their children to go get vaccinated and get a whole series of shots. As adults and teenagers we do the same thing,” Darty said vaccines have proven to work throughout history as she gave the example of the flu vaccine.

Dr. Highley said people who are healthy should get the vaccine. He added it’s come down to philosophical questions and whether or not people trust the vaccine.

“If you don’t have a medical reason not to do this then you just kind of have to reason with yourself and with your philosophical beliefs. For me, I think it’s more beneficial to myself, my family, my patients and my community,” Highley stated.

He added one thing people who are hesitant have on their side is time.

“If you’re really concerned about side effects, if you’re really concerned about unknown effects as it is rolling out to the general population, you will see what happens and as it continues to go great as people like these two awesome nurses here have had no symptoms or very little symptoms and they can see this, hopefully that puts their mind at ease and it’s a little easier for them to except,” Highley said.

Dr. Highley also said taking a Tylenol the morning before he received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine helped with the body aches and any possibility of spiking a fever, which he said didn’t happen.

