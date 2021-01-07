Mayor stothert vows to fix missed collections by new trash program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha city officials say they took around two thousand calls, not all of them complaints, at the solid waste hotline on Monday.

Officials say that number was high due to the holiday and work crews still catching up from last week’s snow event.

Garbage left out in old cans and garbage bags won’t be picked up, and in some neighborhoods that means the garbage is starting to pile up.

“Within a month we’ll get used to which way we turn the cans and how we put the cans out at the end of the driveway,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

The city will help by picking up reasonable amounts of extra trash for one time only and will make an attempt to help educate residents on how the new system works.

Officials say residents who are blatantly in violation or repeat offenders could be in violation of the city’s weed and litter codes.

City officials say FCC workers ended last night’s run with less than 100 pickups that had to be moved to the next day.

“At the end of the day I’m the mayor, I’ll fix it and I promise people I will fix it. The number of calls and complaints have gone down, we have had some missed collections, I send them back out there to pick them up as soon as I hear about it, I want a plan from FCC and public works this afternoon of how they’re going to fix it permanently,” said Stothert.

Mayor Stothert has guaranteed before that the city’s new garbage pickup system will be fixed. Today, she makes it again.

“We will fix it we will fix it and it will be good, it will be efficient and guarantee people we’ll get this all straightened out,” said Stothert.

Officials say they have added staff this week to the hotline. They say that should reduce the normal wait time on calls from over ten minutes to less than a minute.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.