David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and chilly conditions stuck in place

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy drizzle or light snow lingered into the morning hours today, but we slowly dried out this afternoon. Cloudy skies remained in place with only a few short breaks giving us a glimpse of sunshine. Those clouds keeping temperatures chilly with highs stuck in the mid 30s. Clouds will thicken back up this evening into the overnight, with patchy fog or mist possible. Temperatures should be steady near 30 degrees, which will allow some areas to dip below freezing. With fog or mist, this could lead to a few slick spots by morning, but main roads likely remain in good shape.

We will not see much change in the weather pattern through the weekend with cloudy skies stuck in place, keeping temperatures from moving much. Highs each day likely only top out in the low to mid 30s. More fog or mist is possible during the overnight hours, but significant precipitation is not expected.

The pattern finally breaks on Monday with clouds beginning to thin out leading to a warming trend. Temperatures Monday should push into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. More sunshine on Tuesday will help to keep the warming going, with highs likely in the low 40s. Mid 40s appear likely for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through the area Thursday into Friday which could bring a brief period of rain or a rain/snow mix, but significant rain or snow is not expected at this time. Temperatures do not tumble much behind the front, with highs still making it to the mid 30s.

