Advertisement

Chaos in the Capitol: Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers are reacting to chaos in the Capitol.

“It’s a radical mob that is invaded the Capitol it’s creating a highly dangerous and violence situation and actually undermining the principles of democracy they pretend they’re exercising,” Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said.

From inside locked offices and basements, lawmakers are in shock.

“We did have a lot of commotion outside of our door I say about an hour ago, we showed prudence and we didn’t open the door to see what was going on,” Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon said.

“There was a number of explosions back here as they were blowing up suspicious packages so that’s how this began, then all of a sudden we began to see people come up the Capitol steps and onto the balcony,” Fortenberry said.

As for who is to blame for this historic riot, fingers are pointed in several directions.

“The President is to blame for what’s going on right now. For the entire term he has incited divisiveness in this country,” Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne said.

“It’s unacceptable it runs counter to the rule of law and it is counterproductive and I’m gonna say it’s not only unproductive, it’s counterproductive,” Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith said.

Across the board, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers say the violence, is unacceptable and a poor reflection of America on the world stage.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist
Omaha man suffers head and chest injuries after getting hit by snowplow
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Bacon, Fortenberry respond to push for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment

Latest News

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround home in southeast Omaha
Local experts weigh in on the decision to block Trump from social media pages.
Local social media experts weigh in on Trumps social-6:30PM
Nebraska health officials are trying to get creative when it comes to answering vaccine...
Vaccine questions- 6:30PM
The first shipments of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine arrived at Nebraska hospitals Monday morning.
Nebraska health officials host Facebook live to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa has announced he is resigning on Thursday. Marc...
U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Southern District resigns