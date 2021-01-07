Chaos in the Capitol: Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers are reacting to chaos in the Capitol.

“It’s a radical mob that is invaded the Capitol it’s creating a highly dangerous and violence situation and actually undermining the principles of democracy they pretend they’re exercising,” Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said.

From inside locked offices and basements, lawmakers are in shock.

“We did have a lot of commotion outside of our door I say about an hour ago, we showed prudence and we didn’t open the door to see what was going on,” Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon said.

“There was a number of explosions back here as they were blowing up suspicious packages so that’s how this began, then all of a sudden we began to see people come up the Capitol steps and onto the balcony,” Fortenberry said.

As for who is to blame for this historic riot, fingers are pointed in several directions.

“The President is to blame for what’s going on right now. For the entire term he has incited divisiveness in this country,” Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne said.

“It’s unacceptable it runs counter to the rule of law and it is counterproductive and I’m gonna say it’s not only unproductive, it’s counterproductive,” Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith said.

Across the board, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers say the violence, is unacceptable and a poor reflection of America on the world stage.

