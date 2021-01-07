Advertisement

Bacon, Fortenberry respond to push for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment

Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.(Kristie Boyd | Congressman Bacon's Office)
By Harper Lundgren and Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon weighed in Thursday on calls circulating to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove President Trump from office.

His response comes as Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters as the joint session of Congress convened to certify the 2020 Electoral College confirming Joe Biden as the president-elect.

“This is a decision for the Vice President and the cabinet. The President today committed to peaceful transition of power,” Bacon said in an email response to 6 News.

Trump’s acknowledgment came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem in hopes of halting the peaceful transition of power.

“No one in DC or across the nation has fully processed what happened to America yesterday,” Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said in an email to 6 News. “It was traumatic, violent, scarring.  The last thing we need is another typical DC political response that only feeds division. Our task now is to heal. The flag is still flying.”

EXPLAINER: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment

According to Cornell Law School, the 25th Amendment provides the procedures for replacing the president under a number of circumstances including death, impeachment, and resignation. The amendment states that in such a case, the vice president would become the president.

“The Watergate scandal of the 1970s saw the application of these procedures, first when Gerald Ford replaced Spiro Agnew as vice president, then when he replaced Richard Nixon as president, and then when Nelson Rockefeller filled the resulting vacancy to become the vice president,” the Cornell Law School website states.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

