Advertisement

Arrest made in January shooting death of 22-year-old Omaha man

Omaha Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place on January 2 that killed one and...
Omaha Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place on January 2 that killed one and injured another.(Omaha Police)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place on January 2 that killed one and injured another.

Brevin Fleming, 22, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for First Degree Murder, Frist Degree Felony Assault, and two counts of Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

On Saturday, January 2, Omaha Police responded to 24th and Emmet for a reported shooting. Two men — one 21 years old and the other a 22-years-old — were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with gunshot wounds, according to police.

On Monday, January 4, 22-year-old Jumeez Sherman succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist
Omaha man suffers head and chest injuries after getting hit by snowplow
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Bacon, Fortenberry respond to push for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment

Latest News

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround home in southeast Omaha
Local experts weigh in on the decision to block Trump from social media pages.
Local social media experts weigh in on Trumps social-6:30PM
Nebraska health officials are trying to get creative when it comes to answering vaccine...
Vaccine questions- 6:30PM
The first shipments of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine arrived at Nebraska hospitals Monday morning.
Nebraska health officials host Facebook live to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa has announced he is resigning on Thursday. Marc...
U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Southern District resigns