Arrest made in January shooting death of 22-year-old Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place on January 2 that killed one and injured another.

Brevin Fleming, 22, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for First Degree Murder, Frist Degree Felony Assault, and two counts of Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

On Saturday, January 2, Omaha Police responded to 24th and Emmet for a reported shooting. Two men — one 21 years old and the other a 22-years-old — were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with gunshot wounds, according to police.

On Monday, January 4, 22-year-old Jumeez Sherman succumbed to his injuries.

