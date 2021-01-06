Rusty’s Morning Forecast - First Alert Day canceled due to less snow potential and lower impacts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After topping out in the lower 40s again yesterday, we were able to hold on to some of that warmth overnight. We’re starting in the upper 30s this morning area areas of rain moving through. That warmer start has prompted us to cancel the First Alert Day for today.

First Alert Canceled (WOWT)

Rain showers will last longer into the afternoon and any snow that mixes in will have a better opportunity to melt during the daylight hours. Therefore, any snow will likely be very slushy and have limited impacts on the roads in the metro. By the time we see temps drop enough tonight for snow to stick, most of the moisture will be moving south and out of the area. There is still a chance of a few inches of snow north of the metro where the heaviest has always been expected.

Wednesday Snow Update (WOWT)

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Light wintry mix will move out pretty swiftly tonight but the clouds will stay with us well into and through the day Thursday. Highs will only be in the lower and mid 30s the rest of the week with abundant cloud cover. That is right about average this time of year.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.