Omaha Police hope for compliance before tow sweep begins Monday

(KKCO)
By John Chapman
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beginning Monday police will conduct a tow sweep operation. Getting rid of vehicles that sit on the streets will improve the neighborhoods and respond to the high number of complaints police receive about the abandoned cars.

“The press release went out on Monday and we probably got a tenfold increase on calls on Tuesday.”

People are complaining about abandoned, unlicensed, unregistered, and vehicles that sit on city streets for days.

In December alone, there were more than 350 complaints to the mayor’s hotline.

Well, starting Monday, Omaha Police will be on the lookout for those vehicles and they could be towed away.

But in these times of COVID, more people are working from home and others just don’t go out.

“I think that there a lot of cars out here especially now that are not used very often and if they just go ahead and do it without warning the person may not have a chance to do what they need to do,” said Kate Fagan of Omaha.

Police say they will warn people who haven’t moved their cars parked on city streets for 48 hours.

“Yes on the dead storage, it’s a yellow sticker and will go on the driver’s window and note that we’ve documented it’s been stationary for 48 hours and needs to move,” said Lt. Charles Ott with OPD.

Kate Fagan lives near 33rd and California, she says the big problem here are vehicles that get in her way when she’s walking her dog.

“In this neighborhood, I think the bigger problem is cars that block the sidewalk,” said Fagan.

Vehicles parked on or blocking sidewalks could be ticketed or towed away.

Over in the historic Minne Lusa neighborhood, Sonja Rawlings says dead storage vehicles on the street make the neighborhood look bad and they can get in the way of first responders and work crews.

“When they want to plow a street and the vehicles don’t move well then they can’t plow right and then they can’t get fire trucks and emergency vehicles and things like that,” said Rawlings.

Police are hoping the early warning works and people comply and move the vehicles in question. So, towing them away won’t be necessary.

Omaha Police say they will also be on the lookout for nonfunctioning cars parked in yards, police say they will issue a notice describing the violation and give the owner ten days to comply, after that police could get a search warrant to go on the property and tow the vehicle away.

