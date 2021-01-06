Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Light wintry mix continues tonight with little snowfall accumulation

By David Koeller
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The First Alert previously put in place for today was dropped early this morning. Temperatures out of the gate started much warmer than expected, with a shallow warm layer keeping the precipitation type as rain through the morning hours.

This afternoon, rain became a wintry mix before transitioning into all snow in the Omaha Metro. Thankfully, temperatures in the mid-30s allowed for plenty of melting. Most roads across the WOWT viewing area are simply “wet” this afternoon. The exception is the far northeast corner of Nebraska. We’ll have to watch for more slick spots elsewhere after dark.

Hour by hour forecast - Thursday
Hour by hour forecast - Thursday(wowt)

Light rain and/or snow will continue off and on tonight, but lows in the low to mid-30s should prevent much accumulation – especially on roadways.

A light mix of precipitation may linger into early Thursday. Otherwise, clouds will hang tough with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy skies stick with us for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-30s. A bit more sunshine is expected next week, with highs warming back into the 40s!

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

