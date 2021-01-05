Tuesday Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 342 new cases, 13 new deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Department reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A seven-day average total number of cases reported this week, as of Monday, is 354.

Thirteen new deaths were reported. Seven men ranging in age from their 60s into their 80s and six women ranging in age from their 60s into their 90s have passed away. The total number of deaths in the county is now 502.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 54,377.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 33.8%, with 2,612 new cases from 7,738 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 27%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy, with 322 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 70% rate with 90 beds available.

A total of 35,970 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 241 COVID-19 patients, with 72 receiving adult ICU care, 23 awaiting test results; 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lincoln updates

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday they had confirmed 3 new COVID-19 deaths.

The three deaths include women who were hospitalized, one in her 40s and one in her 90s, and also a man in his 70s in a long-term care facility.

The death toll in the county is now 161.

LLCHD also reported 187 new cases in the county, bringing the community total to 23,426.

The recoveries went up from 7,177 to 7,322.

The positivity rate went up to 36% from Jan. 3rd through Jan. 5th. The rate was at 33.7% from Dec. 27th through Jan. 2nd.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.