Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home Monday morning and did not return. She was found safe later that night.(Source: missingkids.org)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 12:59 AM CST
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - An Amber alert for a 15-year-old girl who authorities believed may have been kidnapped from Yakima was canceled after she was recovered safely.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return, according to the State Patrol. Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle told The Seattle Times her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside.

Police said on Twitter that law enforcement in Nevada found and stopped the suspect vehicle around 10 p.m. Monday. Angeles was recovered safely, and a suspect was detained.

Detectives earlier said they believed the teen may have been kidnapped by 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, a man who had “coerced her via social media,” and took her to Arizona for about a month, authorities said. She was found and taken back to Washington in November.

Ovante had recently made threats to come take the girl and kill the family, according to the State Patrol.

On January 5, authorities released the mugshot of Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, who they say was driving the suspect vehicle pulled over on Monday.

Eric Landeros is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of...
Eric Landeros is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.(Elko County Sheriff's Office)

He is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

