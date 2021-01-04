Monday Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 237 new cases, Lincoln reports 5 new deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Department reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

A seven-day average total number of cases reported this week, as of Monday, is 354.

No new deaths were reported. The number of deaths in the county remains at 489.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 54,035.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 33.8%, with 2,612 new cases from 7,738 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 27%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy, with 358 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 110 beds available.

A total of 35,431 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 241 COVID-19 patients, with 72 receiving adult ICU care, 23 awaiting test results; 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

Nebraska update

Hospitalizations have continued to decline as the state remains in the “blue” category, which has allowed increased capacity indoors up to 75%, Gov. Pete Ricketts said during Monday’s update on Nebraska’s COVID-19 response.

The state recorded 585 new cases Monday to bring the total so far to 169,585. Ten more deaths were also recorded to bring the number so far to 1,682.

The governor reminded Nebraskans to continue with protective measures in order to preserve the state’s hospital capacity, including wearing masks in public spaces, washing hands, and keeping at least six feet of distance from others. Ricketts also noted that quarantine and isolation when there’s a possibility of exposure are still in effect in the current DHMs.

Test Nebraska has been turning test results within 24-48 hours of testing, he said, and he encouraged continued COVID-19 testing.

Ricketts also gave an update on the state’s hospital capacity, saying that 36% of hospital beds were available across the state, 36% of ICU beds were available, and that 76% of the state’s ventilators were still available.

Iowa update

Iowa has reported an increase in the 14-day positivity rate. It stood at 13.5% Monday, up from 12.1% a week before. So far, 285,548 cases have been reported in Iowa with 3,992 deaths. That is 45,227 more cases and 1,387 more deaths reported in the past month.

Lincoln update

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Monday they had confirmed 5 new COVID-19 deaths.

The five deaths include two men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, who were hospitalized as well as two men in their 90s and a woman in her 80s. All three in long-term care facilities.

The death toll in the county is now 158.

LLCHD also reported 76 new cases in the county, bringing the community total to 23,239.

The recoveries went up from 7,047 to 7,177.

The positivity rate went up to 40.6% from Jan. 2nd through Jan. 4th. The rate was at 33.7% from Dec. 27th through Jan. 2nd.

If you traveled for the holidays or spent time with people who are not part of your household, please consider getting a #COVID19 test.

If you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please quarantine!

For testing locations, visit: https://t.co/J3NHbAgj4z pic.twitter.com/DciOkg7pMy — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) January 4, 2021

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.