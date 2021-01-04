Advertisement

Iowa officials to push schools back into classrooms

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on Iowa's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on Iowa's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears to be prepared to push schools to return students to classrooms this month, reinforcing her plans to prioritize in-person learning even when a local school board believes it’s too risky.

The Des Moines school district’s request on Dec. 28 was the first to be rejected since August. Des Moines Superintendent Tom Ahart’s says the school board is concerned about the safety and well-being of its students and employees based on local virus conditions.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo rejected the request on Dec. 30. Lebo echoed Reynolds’ recent statements that students engaged in remote learning are falling behind academically and that schools are not primary drivers of spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on...
Body of 75-year-old missing Omaha man found at landfill
Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Latest News

In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
What the mask mandate means to you
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Reynolds details next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Iowa
Saga Cruise Lines announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they've received both...
Cruise line requires passengers to get COVID vaccine
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes