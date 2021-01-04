Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday: Light snow slowly adds up and causes slick roads

By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and a wintry mix is expected to develop in the area early Wednesday morning. Precipitation will pinwheel from north to south throughout the day and eventually change to mostly snow by the afternoon. It won’t be widespread at any one point or all too heavy either. But even with the slow snow accumulation expected, slick spots are likely! Greatest impacts will likely be felt in the afternoon and evening when we see the most snow mixing in.

First Alert Day Wednesday
First Alert Day Wednesday(WOWT)

We will start the day with rain in the metro, the snow stays north of town through the midday hours. Snow should mix in with the rain by the lunch hour, becoming all snow at times during the afternoon. A few bursts of heavier snow are possible through 6pm, however it’s also possible rain mixes back in at times. Temperatures will likely be hovering just above freezing, in the mid 30s around Omaha. It will be a degree or two colder in northeast Nebraska into northwest Iowa, which will lead to more snow and less rain.

Snow should slowly accumulate from the metro area northward during the afternoon hours. 2 to as much as 4 inches is possible from Blair north to Tekamah and Onawa. Lighter amounts of 1 to as much as 2 inches are expected in the metro. With the snow falling during day along with above freezing temperatures, we likely won’t see much accumulate on roadways until after dark. Even then, snow will be winding down so impacts should be limited. However, bridges and overpasses may still be slick for the drive home. North of Omaha where 2 to 4 inches is expect, slick to snow covered roads are possible for the drive home. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for this area through Wednesday evening. The metro is not included in that advisory.

Wednesday Snow Potential
Wednesday Snow Potential(WOWT)

