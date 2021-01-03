Sunday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 241 new cases; Lincoln reports 158 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Department reported 241 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

A seven-day average total number of cases reported this week, as of yesterday, is 331.

No new deaths were reported. The number of deaths in the county remains at 489.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 53,789.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 33.8%, with 2,612 new cases from 7,738 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 27%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 394 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 114 beds available.

A total of 35,209 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 279 COVID-19 patients, with 79 receiving adult ICU care, 27 awaiting test results; 41 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lancaster County

Lancaster County reports 158 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported. The number of deaths in the county remains at 153.

The new 158 cases bring the community total to 23,163.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.