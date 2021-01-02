Saturday Jan. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 820 new cases and 5 new deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 820 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

A seven-day average of the total number of cases reported this week, as of today, is 331.

Five new deaths were reported. Four men from the ages of 60 to 80 have passed as well as one woman in her 80s. There have been 489 total deaths in the county.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 53,557.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 12.8 percent as of Thursday’s report.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 73% occupancy, with 407 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 63% rate with 125 beds available.

A total of 34,766 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday was reporting it was caring for 275 COVID-19 patients, with 72 receiving adult ICU care, 18 awaiting test results; 40 of those patients are on ventilators.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

