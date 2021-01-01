Advertisement

Target recalls baby clothes over possible choking hazard

Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.
Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.(US CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target is recalling certain infant clothes because they pose a possible choking hazards.

The Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack infant-toddler girl’s one-piece rash guard swimsuits have faulty snaps. The snaps can break or come off, which poses a risk of choking.

Although no choking incidents have been reported, Target has already removed the products from its stores and website.

Both items come in various sizes and were sold until October.

If you have one, return it to Target for a refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha restaurateur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Possible sightings of missing La Vista boy give hope as search continues
Steven Bahm is wanted by Ashland police on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend with...
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Omaha City Council meets Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
City Council delays liquor license decision for Omaha bar involved in DUI investigation

Latest News

Volunteers needed for Olympic Swim Trials
Organizers of Olympic swim trials looking for volunteers
Gov. Reynolds signs charter school bill
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs charter school bill
The executive director of the ACLU of Iowa talks about the state's "Back the Blue" bill,...
Critics say 'Back the Blue' bill puts heavier penalties on protesters - 5PM
Newspaper throws birthday party for Omaha native Malcolm X
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections