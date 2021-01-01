Friday Jan. 1 COVID-19 update: No case update due to holiday

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County is not reporting new case numbers today due to the holiday.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 12.8 percent as of yesterday’s report.

On Thursday, Nebraska reported 1,501 new cases and 40 new deaths. That brings the state case number to 166,789 and a total of 1,651 deaths.

On Thursday, Iowa reported 1,711 new cases and 69 new deaths. The total number of cases has reached 280,674 and 3,891 total reported deaths.

We’ve made it - the last day of 2020. We are deeply grateful for our healthcare heroes who keep our communities safe. We sympathize with families who will enter the new year without loved ones. We are hopeful for a better year and wish our community a safe and happy 2021. pic.twitter.com/HCu7AKM8vl — University of Nebraska Medical Center (@unmc) December 31, 2020

A new CDC report finds that if you have a negative antigen test for COVID-19 but are experiencing symptoms, you should... Posted by CDC on Thursday, December 31, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

