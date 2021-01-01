Advertisement

Friday Jan. 1 COVID-19 update: No case update due to holiday

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County is not reporting new case numbers today due to the holiday.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 12.8 percent as of yesterday’s report.

On Thursday, Nebraska reported 1,501 new cases and 40 new deaths. That brings the state case number to 166,789 and a total of 1,651 deaths.

On Thursday, Iowa reported 1,711 new cases and 69 new deaths. The total number of cases has reached 280,674 and 3,891 total reported deaths.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
