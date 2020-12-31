Advertisement

Thursday Dec. 31 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 298 new cases, 6 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 298 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, bringing the community total to 52,737 since the start of the pandemic.

DCHD also reported six more COVID-19 deaths: five men and one woman, all over the age of 75, have died. The community death toll is now 484.

Additionally, 50 new cases among students and school staff were reported during the past 14 days, with 10 in quarantine and 42 self-monitoring.

DCHD also reported it has confirmed 1,289 more people in the community have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the community total to 33,506.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 26.7%, with 2,012 new cases from 7,536 tests. That rate is lower than the previous week’s rate of 29.1%. The county’s risk dial was moved from red to orange this week.

A new CDC report finds that if you have a negative antigen test for COVID-19 but are experiencing symptoms, you should...

Posted by CDC on Thursday, December 31, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Dec. 30 COVID-19 update
Dec. 29 COVID-19 update
Dec. 28 COVID-19 update
Dec. 27 COVID-19 update
Dec. 26 COVID-19 update
Dec. 24 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross S. Lorello III was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30,...
Douglas County Sheriff has Omaha realtor homicide suspect in custody
Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Airplane fire at Council Bluffs airport.
Firefighters respond to fire at Council Bluffs airport
Omaha home, business owners given 24 hours to clear sidewalks
Construction tools
Neb. widow fights for refund from contractor that refuses to finish project

Latest News

In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020
Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies...
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse,...
Arizona woman accused of beating COVID-positive children for not wearing masks
FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
‘I’m a vaccine’: Cartoon explains safety measures in Schoolhouse Rock style