Thursday Dec. 31 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 298 new cases, 6 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 298 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, bringing the community total to 52,737 since the start of the pandemic.

DCHD also reported six more COVID-19 deaths: five men and one woman, all over the age of 75, have died. The community death toll is now 484.

Additionally, 50 new cases among students and school staff were reported during the past 14 days, with 10 in quarantine and 42 self-monitoring.

DCHD also reported it has confirmed 1,289 more people in the community have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the community total to 33,506.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 26.7%, with 2,012 new cases from 7,536 tests. That rate is lower than the previous week’s rate of 29.1%. The county’s risk dial was moved from red to orange this week.

We’ve made it - the last day of 2020. We are deeply grateful for our healthcare heroes who keep our communities safe. We sympathize with families who will enter the new year without loved ones. We are hopeful for a better year and wish our community a safe and happy 2021. pic.twitter.com/HCu7AKM8vl — University of Nebraska Medical Center (@unmc) December 31, 2020

A new CDC report finds that if you have a negative antigen test for COVID-19 but are experiencing symptoms, you should... Posted by CDC on Thursday, December 31, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

